Rural education summit planned
Retired U.S. Congresswoman Eva Clayton will host a Rural Education Advocacy Day at the Department of Public Instruction in Raleigh. Clayton along with policymakers, education and business leaders will meet March 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to discuss issues facing rural educational systems.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb '17
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC