Rob Christensen: Running UNC has long been a numbers game

20 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The first bill Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper signed was a measure reducing the UNC board from 32 members to 24 members - a change pushed by the Republican-controlled legislature, which argued the larger board was unwieldy. If you think the 32-member board was large, consider this: The old Consolidated University system had a 100-member board.

