RIP Al Adams, a Progressive Champion Who Fought to Merge the Raleigh and Wake School Systems

Adams was hailed - accurately - as a lifetime progressive and as a lawyer who helped integrate the Wake County Bar Association, as well as for his work, along with five other Wake County state representatives, to pass a 1975 bill merging the Wake County and Raleigh school systems. On Monday, another of the "Solid Six" recalled how they brought about the merger, even though Wake County residents had voted against it in a nonbinding resolution.

