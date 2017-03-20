Residents of 10 Buildings in North Ca...

Residents of 10 Buildings in North Carolina Capital City Displaced by Massive Fire

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Insurance Journal West

Residents of downtown Raleigh, N.C., were allowed pick up belongings Saturday at dwellings near where a massive fire broke out. Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said crews were escorting residents back to where they lived, but that it could take weeks or months for them to return home for good.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
kathy curtin 5 min JOSEPH CLEARY 2
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks 20 hr Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Sun lavo 6
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,874 • Total comments across all topics: 279,694,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC