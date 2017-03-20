Residents of 10 Buildings in North Carolina Capital City Displaced by Massive Fire
Residents of downtown Raleigh, N.C., were allowed pick up belongings Saturday at dwellings near where a massive fire broke out. Raleigh Fire Chief John McGrath said crews were escorting residents back to where they lived, but that it could take weeks or months for them to return home for good.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|5 min
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|20 hr
|Aminu Timberlake
|1
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Sun
|lavo
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC