Re-enactment at Trinity tells story o...

Re-enactment at Trinity tells story of Hardeea s Last Retreat

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Courier-Tribune

History buffs take notice. The last retreat of Confederate General William J. Hardee will come to life once again as the Friends of Trinity host a Civil War re-enactment on Saturday, March 25, and Sunday, March 26. Re-enactment battles will occur at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and again at 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Courier-Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks 6 hr Aminu Timberlake 1
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) 22 hr lavo 6
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Sat slipman 93
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,495 • Total comments across all topics: 279,680,808

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC