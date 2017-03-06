Raleigh blames flushed wipes for sewage spill
The city of Raleigh says a buildup of flushed wipes caused a spill over the weekend that put nearly 23,000 gallons of sewage into Walnut Creek. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the spill was reported around 2 p.m. Sunday.
