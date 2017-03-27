Public Notice No. 33747 March 27, 2017
The North Carolina Environmental Management Commission proposes to issue a NPDES wastewater discharge permit to the person listed below. Written comments regarding the proposed permit will be accepted until 30 days after the publish date of this notice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mountaineer Publishing Company.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 25
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC