Poison schedules first headlining concerts featuring original lineup in more than 10 years

Open up and say, "Ahh!" Poison fans! The '80s glam-metal band has announced plans for its first headlining shows in more than a decade to feature the group's original lineup -- singer Bret Michaels , guitarist CC DeVille , bassist Bobby Dall and drummer Rikki Rockett -- which will take place on select off dates during its previously announced tour with Def Leppard and Tesla . So far, six headlining performances have been confirmed -- on April 28 in Raleigh, North Carolina; April 29 in Charlotte, North Carolina; May 7 in Huntington, West Virginia; May 9 in Albany, New York; May 26 in Rapid City, South Dakota; and May 27 in Grand Forks, North Dakota.

