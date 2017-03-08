Pee Dee Electric announces basketball...

Pee Dee Electric announces basketball scholarships for Anson County students -

The deadline is quickly approaching for middle school students to apply for an all-expense paid scholarship from Pee Dee Electric to attend summer basketball camps at two of the state's largest universities. Pee Dee is awarding two Touchstone Energy Sports Camp scholarships to local students this year.

