Orlando Parker Jr. - Transcends': Recording artist, model and LGBT...

It's a fragile road, taking a stand when you're making your way in the music business, according to soul singer Orlando Parker Jr. Parker, who is also a model, will perform Friday night at Cat's Cradle in Carrboro, opening for Dark Water Rising. Parker, who lives in Raleigh, has a new video out called "Transcend" and a new EP called "Tell Me No," referring to the Whitney Houston song.

