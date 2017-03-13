North Carolina legislature wants more control over state courts, less power for the governor
DFNorth Carolina Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and his wife Kristin greet supporters during an election night rally in Raleigh, N.C., Nov. 9, 2016 CREDIT: AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File Since North Carolina voters elected Democratic governor Roy Cooper in November, the Republican-dominated state legislature has been on a mission to take away the governor's power. The legislature's latest power grab is a series of bills that limit the power of the new Democratic governor to appoint judges and other officials.
