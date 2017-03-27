North Carolina: All lawyers must reveal innocence evidence RALEIGH,...
North Carolina has become the first state in the nation to require not only prosecutors but also attorneys in private practice to reveal any evidence of innocence they become aware of after a conviction. Sixteen other states have made this reporting duty mandatory for prosecutors as more innocent people are exonerated after spending years behind bars.
