NCAE bestows 2017 Friend of Education Award on Larry Hall

Larry D. Hall, the newly appointed secretary of the N.C. Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, has received the 2017 North Carolina Association of Educator's Friend of Education Award. The award was presented to Hall by NCAE President Mark Jewell on March 24 during the first organization's business session of the NCAE Convention held in Raleigh.

