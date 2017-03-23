NCAA set to pick title sites, could leave North Carolina out

In this March 13, 2017, file photo, North Carolian Gov. Roy Cooper delivers his first State of the State address to a joint session of the state legislature in the House chamber of the Legislative Building in Raleigh, N.C. The NCAA said Thursday, March 23, that it will start deciding on locations for its upcoming championships next week and has indicated it will leave North Carolina out of that process if the state hasn't changed a law that limits LGBT rights by that time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.