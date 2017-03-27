NC State tweaking spring game format in 2017
NC State's spring games have been pretty standard exhibition contests during Dave Doeren's tenure in Raleigh, but that will change a bit this year. Doeren was on the David Glenn Show on Tuesday to discuss Saturday's game and mentioned that the fourth quarter will be a freshman-only scrimmage.
