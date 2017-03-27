NC State freshman guard Dennis Smith ...

NC State freshman guard Dennis Smith Jr. declares for NBA

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

A former West Virginia sheriff who acknowledged being a meth addict and taking the drug from a police storage area has been sentenced to up to 10 years on home confinement. President Donald Trump's move to roll back Obama-era regulations on climate change is unlikely to turn around the coal industry any time soon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11) 11 hr Slippyfist 30
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 25 Imsorry 6
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 24 Daddy 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb '17 No Final Four Sin... 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Oakland
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,453 • Total comments across all topics: 279,888,400

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC