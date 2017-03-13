NC State announces Kevin Keatts as ne...

NC State announces Kevin Keatts as next head basketball coach

NC State has officially announced the hiring of Kevin Keatts from UNC-Wilmington . Keatts comes to NC State after three seasons as the head coach at UNC-Wilmington and a tenure as an assistant at Louisville under Rick PItino.

