NC man charged with meeting minor for sex after replying to Craigslist ad
A Raleigh man has been arrested and charged with meeting a minor girl for sex after he replied to a Craigslist ad posted by an anonymous person, according to court documents. Timothy Scullen, 40, of 222-601 Glenwood Ave., was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with one count of engaging in prostitution with a minor after police say he replied to a Craigslist post that advertised a 16-year-old girl as a prostitute and then met the teen.
