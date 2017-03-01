NC lawmakers introduce - brunch bill,' would allow alcohol sales before noon Sunday
North Carolina lawmakers have introduced a bill that would allow restaurants to sell alcohol beginning at 10 a.m. on Sunday. If the new bill passes, it would still be up to each city and county to decide whether to allow the earlier hours.
