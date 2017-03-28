NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end '...

NC lawmakers, gov reach deal to end 'bathroom bill' standoff

Read more: Daily Herald

In this Tuesday, March 28, 2017 file photo, Republican leaders Rep. Tim Moore, left, and Sen. Phil Berger, hold a news conference in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina Republican lawmakers said Wednesday night that they have an agreement with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper on legislation to resolve a standoff over the state's "bathroom bill." Details about the replacement weren't immediately available, Moore and Berger declined to take questions during a brief news conference.

