NC Apt. Building Set on Fire by One of its Residents

March 31--RALEIGH -- A fire that displaced 41 people Thursday night was intentionally started by one of its own residents, a Raleigh Police Department arrest warrant said. A two-alarm fire destroyed half the units in an apartment building and displaced all the residents that live in the Pines of Ashton apartment complex off Calumet Drive near WakeMed Hospital in Raleigh, multiple media outlets reported.

