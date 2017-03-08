Natalie C. Anderson Worked with Refug...

Natalie C. Anderson Worked with Refugees in Raleigh. Now She's ...

Universal has already acquired the film rights to the highly touted book, which takes place on the east coast of Africa, where Tina, on the hunt for her mother's killer, navigates Sangui City, a dystopian world of computer hackers, desperate criminals, and powerful, unaccountable elites. "It was my first introduction to the idea that there even were refugees - in North Carolina, at least," Anderson says of her first job after graduating from UNC-Chapel Hill, when she worked in Raleigh with Lutheran Family Services, helping newly arrived refugees resettle in the area.

