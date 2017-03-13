N.C. Democrats try but fail to force HB2 repeal vote
In what their leader called the "last best chance" to repeal House Bill 2, North Carolina House Democrats Tuesday tried and failed to force a vote that would take the law off the books. The attempt by House Minority Leader Darren Jackson of Raleigh came a day after Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper urged repeal in his State of the State address.
