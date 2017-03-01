Meet Me Monday: Yolanda Munoz Posted at
When Yolanda Munoz graduated from N.C. State University with her degree in Sports Management this past December she thought she might find a job back in her hometown of Kinston with the new baseball team. "I had been talking to Galen and Bill about the minor league team coming back, then when we realized there wasn't an opening for me but there was an opening in Parks and Recreation that's how I got the job," Munoz said.
