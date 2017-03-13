McLaren 720S spotted in US
Fresh from its world debut a week ago at the 2017 Geneva auto show, McLaren's 720S supercar has been spotted in the United States. It was spotted by Reddit user MyNameIsBUNS in the car park of the PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina during Saturday night's ice hockey match between the Carolina Hurricanes and Toronto Maple Leafs.
