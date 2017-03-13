Massive fire consumes apartment building in downtown Raleigh
News & Observer photojournalist Travis Long was on the scene as firefighters began to fight a massive fire in downtown Raleigh Thursday night. Multiple fire units are battling a major fire on W. North Street in downtown Raleigh in the area of North Street.
