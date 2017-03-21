Local Nonprofits Serving Immigrants and Refugees
If you're looking for a way to help, these are all worthwhile nonprofits that could use your support. CWS-Durham, which opened in 2009 and helps resettle about three hundred refugees every year, connects incoming refugees with community resources and social services.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|kathy curtin
|Mon
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
|Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15)
|Feb 19
|KIWI Shoe Polish
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC