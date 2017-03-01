Lawyers partner on long-term care -

Lawyers partner on long-term care -

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Robesonian

Diane Surgeon, who has represented people as they prepare for their long-term care needs,recently joined the elder law firm of W G. Alexander & Associates of Raleigh. Surgeon and Alexander are both active members of the Elder Law Section of the NC Bar Association; ElderCounsel and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Robesonian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... 10 hr Bob 1
Raleigh teen raped by illegal alien Thu MAGA2016 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Feb 25 anodize 91
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
News "ICE" Facility Downtown Worries Residents (May '12) Feb 21 Fed up 14
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb 19 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,770 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC