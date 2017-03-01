Lawyers partner on long-term care -
Diane Surgeon, who has represented people as they prepare for their long-term care needs,recently joined the elder law firm of W G. Alexander & Associates of Raleigh. Surgeon and Alexander are both active members of the Elder Law Section of the NC Bar Association; ElderCounsel and the National Academy of Elder Law Attorneys.
