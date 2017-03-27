Kevin Keatts will add UNC-Wilmington assistant Takayo Siddle to NC State staff, per report
Takayo Siddle has played for Kevin Keatts and worked on his staff at UNC-Wilmington. Siddle had been serving as the interim head coach in Wilmington, but now it appears he'll be following his mentor to Raleigh, per Scout's Evan Daniels .
