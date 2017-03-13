Judges give partial wins to GOP, governor in power struggle
In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, Roy Cooper is ceremonially sworn in as Governor of North Carolina by Chief Justice Mark Martin during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina judges issued partial victories Friday to both Republican legislators and new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over laws designed to undercut his powers. The judicial panel threw out laws approved two weeks before Cooper took office limiting his authority in carrying out elections and giving civil service job protections to hundreds of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory's political appointees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|2 hr
|lavo
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|20 hr
|slipman
|93
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Mar 14
|NobodysBusiness
|5
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC