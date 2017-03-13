Judges give partial wins to GOP, gove...

Judges give partial wins to GOP, governor in power struggle

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Powhatan Today

In this Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, file photo, Roy Cooper is ceremonially sworn in as Governor of North Carolina by Chief Justice Mark Martin during a ceremony at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh, N.C. North Carolina judges issued partial victories Friday to both Republican legislators and new Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper over laws designed to undercut his powers. The judicial panel threw out laws approved two weeks before Cooper took office limiting his authority in carrying out elections and giving civil service job protections to hundreds of former Republican Gov. Pat McCrory's political appointees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) 2 hr lavo 6
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) 20 hr slipman 93
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
Looking For Answers from Duke Mar 14 NobodysBusiness 5
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,616 • Total comments across all topics: 279,661,102

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC