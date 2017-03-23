Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Share Lyr...

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit Share Lyric Video For New Single 'Hope The High Road'

JamBase

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit are set to issue a new album entitled The Nashville Sound through Southeastern Records/Thirty Tigers. The current Nashville resident has shared the first single from the LP in the form of a lyric video for the track "Hope The High Road."

