Japan holds first civilian missile evacuation drill

19 hrs ago

OGA, Akita Prefecture-The North Korean threat came into sharp focus with the nation's first-ever public evacuation drill to prepare for ballistic missiles being launched over Japanese waters here on March 17. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe branded the March 6 missile launches by Kim Jong Un's regime as "an extremely risky action". Hosted by prefectural and city governments, the drill was created to relay information swiftly whilst facilitating an efficient and safe evacuation.

