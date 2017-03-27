Japan holds first civilian missile evacuation drill
OGA, Akita Prefecture-The North Korean threat came into sharp focus with the nation's first-ever public evacuation drill to prepare for ballistic missiles being launched over Japanese waters here on March 17. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe branded the March 6 missile launches by Kim Jong Un's regime as "an extremely risky action". Hosted by prefectural and city governments, the drill was created to relay information swiftly whilst facilitating an efficient and safe evacuation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 25
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC