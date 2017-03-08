#IWD2017: Teenage Girl Disfigured by ...

#IWD2017: Teenage Girl Disfigured by Brutal Attack in North Carolina

Priyanka Kumari had just gotten off her school bus and was walking down her home in the Raleigh, N.C., suburb of Apex when a man attacked her with a machete. The man "stomped her by his feet and jumped on her body and then started to cut her throat and cut her head off," her father, Pankaj Kumar, told the local ABC affiliate WTVD-TV.

