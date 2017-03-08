#IWD2017: Teenage Girl Disfigured by Brutal Attack in North Carolina
Priyanka Kumari had just gotten off her school bus and was walking down her home in the Raleigh, N.C., suburb of Apex when a man attacked her with a machete. The man "stomped her by his feet and jumped on her body and then started to cut her throat and cut her head off," her father, Pankaj Kumar, told the local ABC affiliate WTVD-TV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Other McCain.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|Tue
|NobodysBusiness
|1
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
|McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried
|Feb 22
|Ronald McDonald
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC