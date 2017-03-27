In search of common ground: Snapshots...

In search of common ground: Snapshots from the AIPAC conference

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

This year's American Israel Public Affairs Committee policy conference drew some 18,000 pro-Israel activists for three days of speeches, workshops and lobbying visits to Capitol Hill. Of the dozens of speeches and countless workshops, side meetings and schmooze opportunities, no message was broadcast louder than the need for bipartisan support for Israel.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11) 21 hr Slippyfist 30
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Mar 25 Jimmy 17
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Mar 25 Imsorry 6
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Mar 24 Daddy 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb '17 No Final Four Sin... 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. China
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,047 • Total comments across all topics: 279,899,014

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC