Ill-advised limits
For years we've heard North Carolina conservatives complain about unfunded mandates coming down from Washington: Do it and figure out how to pay for it. U.S. Rep. Virginia Foxx, a North Carolina Republican, has even sponsored a bill in Congress called the Unfunded Mandates Information and Transparency Act to hold the feds accountable for the costs they impose on state and local governments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anyone want to hang out Nude? (Nov '11)
|3 hr
|Slippyfist
|30
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Mar 25
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Mar 25
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Mar 24
|Daddy
|2
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC