How AP tallied the cost of North Carolina's bathroom bill RALEIGH,...
The Associated Press used dozens of interviews and multiple public records requests to determine that North Carolina's "bathroom bill" will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years. A state Commerce Department analysis shows officials expected a planned Charlotte PayPal operations center to contribute more than $200 million annually to the state's gross domestic product - an overall measure of the economy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11)
|Sat
|Jimmy
|17
|Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12)
|Sat
|Imsorry
|6
|South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks
|Fri
|Daddy
|2
|kathy curtin
|Mar 20
|JOSEPH CLEARY
|2
|Reuben Burton (Mar '16)
|Mar 19
|lavo
|6
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 18
|slipman
|93
|Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend...
|Mar 16
|June
|3
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC