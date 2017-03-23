How AP tallied the cost of North Caro...

How AP tallied the cost of North Carolina's bathroom bill RALEIGH,...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WSOCTV

The Associated Press used dozens of interviews and multiple public records requests to determine that North Carolina's "bathroom bill" will cost the state more than $3.76 billion in lost business over a dozen years. A state Commerce Department analysis shows officials expected a planned Charlotte PayPal operations center to contribute more than $200 million annually to the state's gross domestic product - an overall measure of the economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Sat Jimmy 17
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Sat Imsorry 6
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Fri Daddy 2
kathy curtin Mar 20 JOSEPH CLEARY 2
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,385 • Total comments across all topics: 279,849,038

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC