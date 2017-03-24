Gov. Roy Cooper visits local food pantry
"Don't you want to take some cabbage or collards with you?" Mackenzie asked Cooper as he was winding down his Tuesday afternoon visit with her. Mackenzie gave the governor a tour of her food pantry and talked about her first experience gleaning a field of kale.
