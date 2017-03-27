'Fleet Owner' magazine recognizes Was...

'Fleet Owner' magazine recognizes Waste Industries

18 hrs ago Read more: Recycling Today

Waste Industries , headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina, has announced that it has received a 2016 Fleet of the Year award from Fleet Owner magazine, Stamford, Connecticut. The award recognized Waste Industries for its effort in the vocational category to market its investment in compressed natural gas to win more business from the residential and commercial customers it serves.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Recycling Today.

Raleigh, NC

