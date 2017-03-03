Fixing HB2 needs a good meal together

Fixing HB2 needs a good meal together

Somebody needs to sit our political leaders down and guide them into talking to each other about how to get our state out of the HB2 mess we have made for ourselves. That is what former Cleveland County state Representative Jack Hunt and his wife, Ruby, used to do in Raleigh.

