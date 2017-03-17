Five-alarm fire rages in downtown Raleigh, N.C.
Firefighters are battling five-alarm fire that is burning in downtown Raleigh, according to WNCN-TV, a WANE-TV sister station in North Carolina. The main building involved in the fire is under construction, but has spread to other buildings, according to Raleigh fire officials.
