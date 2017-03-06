Durham man arrested on charges he held up 2 Zebulon stores in 3 days
A Durham man faces two counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping following his arrest on warrants in which Zebulon police said he robbed a Dollar General store and a Family Dollar last week. Raleigh police picked up Christopher James Cobb, 27, of 22 Scarlett Oak Court in Durham on Thursday night.
