Durham man arrested on charges he hel...

Durham man arrested on charges he held up 2 Zebulon stores in 3 days

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: HeraldSun.com

A Durham man faces two counts of armed robbery and three counts of kidnapping following his arrest on warrants in which Zebulon police said he robbed a Dollar General store and a Family Dollar last week. Raleigh police picked up Christopher James Cobb, 27, of 22 Scarlett Oak Court in Durham on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking For Answers from Duke 1 hr NobodysBusiness 1
booting big trucks (Jun '16) Mon Mr Policeman 2
Basketball Mon Duke Fan 1
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 4 Sidbad222 92
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,159 • Total comments across all topics: 279,386,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC