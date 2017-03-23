Downtown Durham to get new dry cleani...

Downtown Durham to get new dry cleaning service

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: HeraldSun.com

Morrisville-based dry cleaning company Fresh Dry Cleaning will soon open a location in downtown Durham with the company selecting the lobby of the Bull City Business Center at 115 Market St. for a kiosk. Fresh owner Dawn Paige said she had been researching downtown for the past 18 months to determine where the best fit for a kiosk would be.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HeraldSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) 6 hr Imsorry 6
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks 10 hr Daddy 2
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i... Mar 3 Bob 1
Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser Feb 25 No Final Four Sin... 2
McDonalds is Hiring Coach Gottfried Feb 22 Ronald McDonald 2
Congratulations Coach K 1000 Cans Black Shoe Po... (Jan '15) Feb '17 KIWI Shoe Polish 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,843 • Total comments across all topics: 279,803,572

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC