Download Your Own Poster: Welcome to Durham, Y'all

Welcome to Raleigh, Y'all and Welcome to Durham, Y'all are campaigns by the new Raleigh nonprofit Come Out & Show Them. Using yard signs, stickers, and large-scale murals that welcome visitors and residents alike to Raleigh and Durham using seventeen languages and our favorite all-inclusive contraction, Come Out & Show Them hopes to spark conversations about the impact of immigration and ideas of sanctuary in our communities while allowing folks to express their regional warmth and hospitality.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.