Donald Trump Wants His Supporters to Take to the Streets. A Few Dozen ...

At 7:25 on Saturday morning, President Trump and his fragile ego were having a moment. His first month or so in office has been, at best, tumultuous: the scandal surrounding his campaign's alleged contacts with Russia, his national security adviser stepping down, waves of massive protests over the refugee restrictions, jokes about him on Saturday Night Live , unflattering coverage in the press, polls that show him as the most unpopular new president in modern history.

