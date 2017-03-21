Dewberry Hires Tom Davey as Senior Project Manager
Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, recently announced that Tom Davey, PE, has been hired as a senior project manager in the firm's electrical engineering division in Raleigh, North Carolina. In this new role, Davey is responsible for project management from the concept phase through negotiations, construction administration, document preparations, and the governing of standards and codes.
