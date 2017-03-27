Detention officers fired after inmate...

Detention officers fired after inmate found unresponsive

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: WBTV

Authorities in Wake County say two detention officers who were on duty when an 18-year-old suspect in a man's death was found unresponsive in his cell have been fired. Sherriff Donnie Harrison told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that 42-year-old Jowanna Mitchell and 36-year-old Steven McKoy were fired for "conduct unbecoming" in the death of Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Raleigh Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Strawbridge Studios (Sep '11) Sat Jimmy 17
News Haywood Man Busted for 5th DWI Released (Mar '12) Sat Imsorry 6
South Carolina No Longer Gamecocks Fri Daddy 2
kathy curtin Mar 20 JOSEPH CLEARY 2
Reuben Burton (Mar '16) Mar 19 lavo 6
Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11) Mar 18 slipman 93
News Texas Senate gives OK to bill curbing transgend... Mar 16 June 3
See all Raleigh Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Raleigh Forum Now

Raleigh Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Raleigh Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Raleigh, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,207 • Total comments across all topics: 279,861,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC