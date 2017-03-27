Detention officers fired after inmate found unresponsive

Authorities in Wake County say two detention officers who were on duty when an 18-year-old suspect in a man's death was found unresponsive in his cell have been fired. Sherriff Donnie Harrison told WRAL-TV in Raleigh that 42-year-old Jowanna Mitchell and 36-year-old Steven McKoy were fired for "conduct unbecoming" in the death of Jose Humberto Lara-Pineda.

