David Baldwin Takes CEO Reins At His Namesake Agency MAD a " 53 minutes ago

Russell Dodson has been appointed co-Executive Creative Director of Raleigh, NC creative agency Baldwin&, replacing agency co-founder David Baldwin who is stepping into the newly-created CEO post at the agency. Dodson will join the agency in about two weeks and will oversee its creative operation along with agency co-founder Bob Ranew.
