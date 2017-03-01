Crime log
He was jailed without bond pending a court hearing Feb. 27. a Joshua G. Rigsbee, 24, of 1575 Goss Drive, Lot 19, Creedmoor, was charged via order for arrest Feb. 23 with failure to appear. He was jailed on $1,000 bond pending a court hearing March 31. a Jeffrey T. Honeycutt, 53, of 417 N. Main St., Creedmoor, was charged via warrant Feb. 23 with felony worthless check.
