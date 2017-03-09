Copper thefts at Duke Energy substati...

Copper thefts at Duke Energy substations County

17 hrs ago

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of copper wire being stolen from two Duke Energy power substations on Hare Road and Thoroughfare Road. These thefts happened some time in the past month, according to sheriff's office reports.

