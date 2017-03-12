Copper reported stolen from power substations
The Wayne County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of copper wire being stolen from two Duke Energy power substations on Hare Road and Thoroughfare Road. These thefts happened some time in the past month, according to sheriff's office reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goldsboro News-Argus.
Comments
Add your comments below
Raleigh Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking For Answers from Duke
|7 hr
|Grayson
|4
|booting big trucks (Jun '16)
|Mar 6
|Mr Policeman
|2
|Basketball
|Mar 6
|Duke Fan
|1
|Cherie Francis is part of Trumps goon squad?
|Mar 5
|natureboy
|1
|Do you like to expose your wife? (Sep '11)
|Mar 4
|Sidbad222
|92
|Group buys a lost and founda ad for a senator i...
|Mar 3
|Bob
|1
|Coach Gottfried Bows Out a Loser
|Feb 25
|No Final Four Sin...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Raleigh Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC